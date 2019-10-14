METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Joins UFO On Stage At Megacruise Pre-Party; Video Available

On October 12th, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett joined UFO on stage for two songs at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA during the Megacruise pre-cruise party. Check out fan-filmed video of his guest appearance on ""Doctor Doctor" and "Shoot Shoot" below.

Hammett is featured in another interview segment with Canada's Cosmo Music, conducted this past summer when he, Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), and Queens Of The Stone Age's Joey Castillo performed on July 26th at the Cosmo Music store in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill as The Wedding Band. Hammett discusses his ongoing relationship with ESP Guitars.

In this Rockstars In Cars segment, Kirk talks to Neil Shukla, Paul Luis, and Mark Hebert about his crazy cello guitar and having new "kickass" material for the next Metallica album.