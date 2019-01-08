METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Knocks $1.1M Off Price Of San Francisco Mansion; Photo Gallery

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has reduced the price of his San Francisco home, shredding it from $13 million to $11.9 million, reports New Haven Register. The home, located in an exclusive enclave by the beach, first came on the market last year.

The San Francisco Bay Area native purchased the gated estate in 2010 for $8 million, according to property records.

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Sea Cliff property offers views of China Beach, a picturesque hiking trail above the coast, Lands End, and the Marin Headlands across the water. The spacious home features vintage details, enormous windows, and huge terraces that overlook the beach.

“All three levels have the most magnificent views,” listing agent Mark Levinson says. “It’s an unbelievable spot.”

