METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Looks Back On Napster Controversy - "There Was No Way We Could Stop It" (Audio)

Let There Be Talk podcast host Dean Delray has checekd in with his latest interview:

"Today, I continue my Thrash January here on Let There Be Talk with the King of Thrash Metal himself, Mr. Kirk Hammett of Metallica. Anyone who listens to this podcast knows how much this means to me. For the last 8 years I have wanted to sit down and talk to this man, and I cannot think of a better time than Thrash January. I will never forget this and I really hope all of you enjoy this as much and I did."

During the career-spaning interview, Hammett addressed Metallica's battle with file-sharing service Napster in 2000, saying it didn't make a difference in the end.

Hammett: "This trend that happened that fucking sunk the fucking music industry. There was no way that we could stop it. For me, it was kind of a leveling factor. All of a sudden, all of us were brought back to the minstrel age, where a musicians' only source of income is actually playing. It really separates who wants to do this and who is just here for the fucking pose. You'll see who's passionate about it and who's really into it for the art of it, and then you'll see who's not so passionate about it and into the commerce of it."