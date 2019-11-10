METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Names The Witch From 2015 As "The Best Horror To Come Out In A Long Time"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed what he believes is one of the best horror movie ever made.

Hammett: "I think the best horror movie to come out in a long time is The Witch (from 2015). It’s original, the concept was great, I love the fact that all the dialogue was taken from the 16th century. And the ending is a recreation of a famous series of Francisco Goya paintings. When I saw that ending, I thought, 'Oh my God, this looks familiar', and then I realised what the director was doing. It’s just incredible, and for me, it’s one of the best scenes of that movie. And the soundtrack is really great, too.”

It's Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection will be on view at The Columbia Museum of Art in Columbia, South Carolina from February 15th to May 17th 2020. Advance tickets are on sale now at this location.

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has put together one of the world’s most comprehensive collections of horror and sci-fi art. It’s Alive! features more than 100 pieces including posters, toys, guitars, masks, and sculptures, many hailing back to the days of Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. Not only do these objects explore the power of graphic art in its own right, they have inspired Hammett’s work throughout his own artistic career.

“I have a real passion for the horror genre. These stories, they're like our modern fairy tales,” said Hammett in a video promoting the upcoming exhibition, which can be seen below.

Presently, Hammett has not announced a personal appearance at The Columbia Museum of Art to coincide with his exhibit.

It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection is currently showing at The Royal Ontario Museum. in Toronto, Ontario. The exhibit runs through January 5th, 2020.