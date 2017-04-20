METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT On Official Hardwired... To Self-Destruct Videos - "I Think Some Of The Videos Are The Best We've Ever Made"

As Metallica fans are well aware, prior to the November 18th, 2016 of Metallica's critically acclaimed platinum selling album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, official videos for every song on the album were posted in two-hour intervals through 6:00am EST the day before as the ultimate preview tease. Guesting on Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett opened up about his favourite videos made for the album promotion and Metallica's early video. Check out the interview below.

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct was certified platinum on April 12th by the RIAA (Recording Association Of America).

The platinum certification reflects a million equivalent album units, which blends traditional album sales, tracks sold from an album and on-demand audio and video streams.

The recent gain in Hardwired… To Self-Destruct sales is owed mostly to a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion with the band's stadium tour that went on sale on February 17th. Redemptions of albums included with the purchase of a concert ticket register as a sale in the week the customer redeems/receives the album.

Metallica have announced a final addition to their summer tour schedule with a show in Newton, Iowa.

Says Metallica: “Newton, Iowa?” You ask... “that’s a new one!” We’re excited to announce that the WorldWired tour will make a stop at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa to play a special benefit show for the Native Fund on Friday, June 9th. Our tour mates Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will join us at the NASCAR track nestled between Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.

“The Native Fund (thenativefund.org) was founded by actor Ashton Kutcher and NFL star Dallas Clark in 2008 as a way to give back to the local residents of the state they both grew up in. They are committed to raising funds and organizing resources that can be used to assist the people of Iowa in their times of need including relief through its financial and programmatic resources to Iowans suffering from a natural disaster, to post-9/11 veterans who are in need medical or other assistance, and to children afflicted with life-threatening illness or disease.

“Tickets for this benefit concert will be available to Fifth Members in a pre-sale starting on Wednesday, April 19th at 9 AM, local time. Members should log in for more details and exact on-sale times. The general sale starts on Friday, April 21st at 10 AM, local time here at Ticketmaster.com.

“We’re honored that Ashton and Dallas invited us to be a part of this special event and look forward to giving back to a state that has been so supportive of Metallica throughout our career. Hope to see you there!”

Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.