METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Reveals His Favourite Master Of Puppets Songs
March 6, 2019, 44 minutes ago
In celebration of March 3rd, 1986 release of Master Of Puppets, Metallica posed the following question to the fans via Twitter:
“Master of Puppets” was released #OnThisDay in 1986. What’s your favorite song on the album? https://t.co/dq9JOwV4eC— Metallica (@Metallica) 3. März 2019
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett took part and offered the following:
@Metallica Still all great songs, but personally? The Thing That Should Not Be / Orion. Those are my faves from Master of Puppets. ⚡️🎸🤘— Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) 3. März 2019