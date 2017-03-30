METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT's Horror / Sci-Fi Film Art Collection To Be Displayed At The Peabody Essex Museum

From August 12th to November 26th, the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts will host It’s Alive! - an exhibition of classic horror and sci-fi art from the personal collection of Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

This exhibition features 90 works that provide insight into the evolution of horror and sci-fi films and how they have played upon contemporary societal fears. Hammett acknowledges his poster collection as a source of inspiration for his own musical creativity. The exhibition features film posters as well as collectible electric guitars, monster masks and sculptures.

A 120-page hardcover catalog, pictured above, is currently available for pre-order with an estimated publication date of August 2017.

One of the world’s premier collections of horror and sci-fi movie posters comes, not altogether surprisingly, from Kirk Hammett of Metallica, one of the most successful and beloved bands in rock history. Long before Hammett assumed the heavy metal mantle as Metallica’s lead guitarist, he was obsessed with the imaginative universe of horror. From the age of six, he gathered toys, ephemera, and memorabilia from his favorite films. This generously illustrated book highlights the finest examples from Hammett’s personal collection—an astonishing trove of horror and sci-fi film posters that span the history of the genre—along with intriguing essays by Daniel Finamore, Joseph LeDoux, and Steve Almond on the rise of horror culture and the rise it gives us.