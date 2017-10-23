METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT's KHDK Electronics Teams Up With Dark Matter Coffee For Limited Edition Ghoul Screamer Coffee; Video

Dark Matter Coffee and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett’s KHDK Electronics have joined forces to create a limited edition coffee blend, Ghoul Screamer.

Guarding a serpentine circuit of obsidian, Ghoul Screamer was forged in the bottomless mines of Az'g'orath to protect humanity from the forces of evil by summoning the scream of the Ghoul. (from "ghôùll", Sumarian for "sick tone"). Heed the prophecy; only warriors of the sacred caffeine-to-blood ratio will wield the power of Ghoul Screamer, a fully fermented brew with waves of untamed punch. Those unworthy will be consumed by its force.

This project was a collaboration with KHDK Electronics. KHDK was founded by Kirk Hammett, lead guitarist of Metallica, and David Karon, a music industry veteran. Bag artwork is from Daniel Kurz, with design by Jennifer Ferguson.

Check out the video below with the DMC and KHDK gang, selecting the coffee for the blend:

Order yours at this location.