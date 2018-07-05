METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT's Sea Cliff Mansion Back On The Market At $3M Discount; Photo Gallery

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has put his mansion on Sea Cliff Avenue in San Francisco back on the market, discounted by $3 million.

SFGate reports: When you're standing on the terrace of 320 Sea Cliff Ave. overlooking cliffs tumbling down to China Beach and the vast Pacific Ocean, you don't feel like you're in San Francisco. This elegant 1926 Spanish Colonial is one of about 20 homes with a waterfront location in the prestigious Sea Cliff neighborhood at the Golden Gate.

"It's like being on vacation," says listing agent Mark Levinson of Pacific Union. "It's like going to Big Sur or Carmel.

Tucked behind a gated courtyard entrance, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is one of two Sea Cliff properties famed Metallica guitarist and multi-Grammy winner Kirk Hammett once called home. Hammet first listed 320 Sea Cliff in 2017 for $16 million, then dropped the price a couple times before pulling it off the market. Hammet also owned neighboring 308 Sea Cliff that sold for $12.8 million in March. Now, 320 Sea Cliff is back on the market for $13 million.

Read more and find a photo gallery at SFGate.com.