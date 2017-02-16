METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Selling Highly Collectible Classic Black 1968 Jaguar XKE

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is selling his 1968 Jaguar XKE Series 1.5 2+2. All sales inquiries are being handled exclusively by the Beverly Hills Car Club, the world’s largest broker of European classic cars.

“Kirk is a living legend in the music industry,” says Alex Manos, owner of Beverly Hills Car Club. “This car embodies his sense of style and his appreciation for quality. Enzo Ferrari called it "the most beautiful car ever made" and in 2004, Sports Car International magazine placed the E-Type at number one on their list of Top Sports Cars of the 1960s. It also represents the type of cars we have available to buy and sell here. We’re very happy to find a new owner for Kirk’s Jaguar.”

The highly collectible 1968 Jaguar XKE shown here has a manual transmission. This car, which was repainted a glossy black, was originally opalescent silver blue, and features a wood steering wheel, wire wheels and includes the spare tire. The engine and transmission are sound and in running order. This is an original California car.

Bids are now being accepted via eBay. The auction closes at 1:45 PM on Friday, February 17th (Pacific Standard Time).

