METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT - "'Spit Out The Bone' Is The Mount Everest Of The New Album"

In a new interview with Variety, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett discussed the band's upcoming WorldWired tour and the new album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct.

Hammett: "'Spit Out the Bone' is the Mount Everest of the new album — the highest peak and the hardest ascent. On the rest of the record, I improvised my solos — not that one. The instrumentation on that song is so tight that I wanted to solo with equal precision. How hard is it to play? We haven’t done it yet live. We keep saying that we will by summer. We really have to work up to it!"

The Metallica Pop-Up Store will be back in select cities throughout the band’s North American tour. The Grand Opening will be in New York City from May 12th through May 14th. Address and times below:

96 Spring Street

New York, NY 10012

Friday 3 - 10 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 10 PM

Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM

Pop-Up Stores coming soon:

St. Louis, MO: June 2nd - 4th

Houston, TX: June 9th - 11th

Chicago, IL: June 16th - 18th

Atlanta, GA: July 7th - 9th

Toronto, ON: July 14th - 16th

Los Angeles, CA : July 27th - 29th

San Diego, CA: August 4th - 6th

San Francisco, CA: August 11th - 13th

WorldWired live dates:

May

10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*^

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^

14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H