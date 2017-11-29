METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Talks Horror / Sci-Fi Film Poster Collection - "I'm Always Looking To Expand It" (Video)

On November 5th, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett visited the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA - the site of his exhibition “It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection” - for a book signing. He sat down with Metal Magnitude to offer some insight into his ever-growing collection and offered some outlook on the Metallica front.

A 120-page hardcover catalog, pictured above, is currently available here.

One of the world’s premier collections of horror and sci-fi movie posters comes, not altogether surprisingly, from Kirk Hammett of Metallica, one of the most successful and beloved bands in rock history. Long before Hammett assumed the heavy metal mantle as Metallica’s lead guitarist, he was obsessed with the imaginative universe of horror. From the age of six, he gathered toys, ephemera, and memorabilia from his favorite films. This generously illustrated book highlights the finest examples from Hammett’s personal collection—an astonishing trove of horror and sci-fi film posters that span the history of the genre—along with intriguing essays by Daniel Finamore, Joseph LeDoux, and Steve Almond on the rise of horror culture and the rise it gives us.