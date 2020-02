METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT To Sign Limited Edition Tiki Mug At California's Dark Delicacies

Dark Delicacies, located at 822 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank, California, will host a signing session with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett on Sunday, March 22 from 4 - 7 PM, PDT.

Kirk will be signing the limited edition Hammett Tiki Mug. This will be a numbered event. When you purchase the mug ($45) you will get a number for your place in line. He will not be signing Metallica merchandise.

An event page can be found here.