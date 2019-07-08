METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT - "When I Saw My First Horror Movie I Thought, Wow, This Is Different"

Kirk Hammett of Metallica has always been a fan of old horror and sci-fi movies. That has turned into a passion for posters from old horror and sci-fi films. His collection is so big and so comprehensive and so well-preserved that it’s the subject of exhibitions at major museums, including The Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

If you’re in the Toronto area, It’s Alive: Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection runs at The Royal Ontario Museum from July 13, 2019 until January 5, 2020. In the video below, Hammett talks to Alan Cross of Q107 about his upcoming showcase.

Hammett has partnered with Funko for two new figures in the Pop! line, which see him reimagined as Frankenstein’s Monster and The Creature From The Black Lagoon. The figures will not be available online.

Says Funko: "These are not going to be available online, and they will not be at the Royal Ontario Museum until July 13, 2019 with limited inventory. They are being sold exclusively as part of the It's Alive exhibit, and limited to one per person. Pop! will only be available for sale in the ROM Store starting on Member Preview day, July 12th and public opening July 13th onwards. ROM Member discount will apply."



