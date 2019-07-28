METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Writes New Classical Piece With His Wife - "It's An Audio Story That Unfolds"

According to a report from Karen Bliss at Billboard (found here), Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed that he's written his second classical piece with his wife, Lani, and plans to do more.

The music the couple wrote is meant to convey the feelings one gets from the posters -- among them Dracula, Frankenstein, Barbarella, Bride of Frankenstein, Creature From The Black Lagoon, Invasion of the Saucer-Men, King Kong, Notre Dame De Paris and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.

"It will come to the museum in a bit, at some point. It will be available for people to hear. This second piece of music is instrumental, as well as the first one. It's called 'The Jinn.' The jinn is a Middle Eastern term for genie. Again, it's an audio story that unfolds. And the title 'The Jinn' will hopefully set the mood for how you experience music because it tells a story of the jinn."

"I want to start orchestrating music, and telling musical stories through music, in much the same way as a lot of these classical guys did in the 19th century, 20th century," Hammett continued. "It is a real curiosity of mine and it comes at a good time because in September we (Metallica) are going to be playing two shows with the San Francisco Symphony and I'm going to be immersed in all kinds of classical music and classical musicians. It's going to be fantastic."

"Win two (2) tickets located in the third row for Metallica’s September 8th, 2019 S&M² concert featuring the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra during the inaugural weekend of the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

The hottest Metallica ticket of the year, both nights of S&M² sold out immediately, but we saved a pair for night two for a lucky fan and guest to win, with proceeds going directly to the All Within My Hands Foundation.

Every $10 is a chance to win (e.g.: $50 = 5 entries). Donate to enter here."

According to Ticket News, the upcoming Metallica concert with the San Francisco Symphony this fall took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. View the complete list at Ticket News.

"In celebration of the historic Grand Opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center, we are beyond honored to be joining together with the San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years!," states a recent message from Metallica. "Join us on Friday, September 6th for S&M²: a one-night-only show featuring the SF Symphony and legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas."

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich joined Michael Tilson Thomas, along with representatives from the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco mayor London Breed, to make the announcement at the Chase Center. Watch the announcement here.

The original S&M concerts were performed by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony conducted by the late Michael Kamen in spring of 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. The S&M² concert will feature the first live performances of these arrangements in 20 years, plus the first ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original S&M, with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.