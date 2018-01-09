METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA And DEF LEPPARD Hit Top 10 In Pollstar's Year End Top 200 North American Tours

Pollstar's Year End Top 200 North American Tours chart is in and it features Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Queen + Adam Lambert, Journey and Def Leppard in the Top 10. Iron Maiden was edged out, coming in at #11. The detailed Top 10 listing is below.

1) METALLICA - $110.3 million (1.14 million tickets sold(

2) GUNS N' ROSES - $98 million (837,000 tickets sold)

3) ROGER WATERS - $92.1 million (756,000 tickets sold)

4) RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - $67.5 million (809,000 tickets sold)

5) TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA - $61.5 million (1.01 million tickets sold)

6) BON JOVI - $37.9 million (446,000 tickets sold)

7) GREEN DAY - $31.7 million (630,000 tickets sold)

8) JOURNEY - $29.4 million (379,000 tickets sold)

9) QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT - $29 million (298,000 tickets sold)

10) DEF LEPPARD - $28.6 million (404,000 tickets sold)

Nielsen Music has released their 2017 Year-End Music Report, with Metallica landing the #1 position on the "Top 5 Genre Artists" list in The Year In Rock category. Metallica's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album takes the #3 spot on the "Top 5 Albums" list.

Find Nielsen Music's 2017 Year-End Music Report at this location.

Pollstar recently unveiled their top 20 worldwide tours of 2017. Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime Tour finished #2 with 2.68 million tickets sold, behind U2’s #1 Joshua Tree Tour, which finished with 2.71 million tickets sold.

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour was the 5th highest grossing tour, netting 1.5 million tickets sold. On the whole, the Top 20 grossed $2.66 billion this year, a record high and increase of more than $264 million from 2016.