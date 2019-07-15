METALLICA - "Halo On Fire" Pro-Shot Live Video From Gothenburg

MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing "Halo On Fire" at Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden on July 9:

Metallica performs next on Tuesday, July 16, at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Find the band''s live itinerary here.

Metallica recently announced the new book, The ABCs Of Metallica, with the following message:

"We have a new book coming out and this time it rhymes! We’re having a bit of fun as The ABCs Of Metallica hits the shelves and online book stores on November 26, 2019, all for a great cause with a portion of the proceeds benefiting All Within My Hands as we continue to support workforce education and the fight against hunger.

"Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs Of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z! Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master Of Puppets to fun facts about us. The book is co-authored by Howie Abrams (The Merciless Book of Metal Lists, Hip-Hop Alphabet), with illustrations by Michael "Kaves" McLeer, who participated in Metallica's Obey Your Master exhibit in 2012.

"Books, as well as bundles with Young Metal Attack merchandise, are available for pre-order now in the Met Store."