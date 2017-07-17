METALLICA - Hardwired...To Self Destruct Biggest Selling Album Of 2017 To Date According To Nielsen Music

UdiscoverMusic.com is reporting that according to North America’s Nielsen Music mid-year charts, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, the new Metallica album, is the biggest-selling album of 2017 to date. Nielsen Music, which is published by Billboard, revealed that the record grabbed the top spot after moving 540,000 equivalent albums.

In total, the group has sold 58 million albums in the US in the Nielsen Music era, and owns the overall top-selling album of that span of time: its self-titled 1991 release, with 16.6 million sold.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira