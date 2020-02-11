METALLICA, HEART, EAGLES Members Visit Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Exhibit, The Garage; Video

In a new video from Guitar World, members of Metallica, Heart, and the Eagles check out the newest and most hands-on exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Garage. Watch below.

The Garage consists of five main areas where for the first time, fans can pick up real instruments, learn to play, jam with friends, brand their band with custom merchandise, and check out great gear and instruments from the Museum’s collection.

Inside the Garage, fans play real instruments - drums, guitar, bass and keyboards - at dedicated practice stations. Whether they’re playing an instrument for the first time, or are experienced players, video prompts will guide them as they learn a song or show off their freestyle skills. For some fans, this will be the unforgettable first time they experience a hands-on connection to the instruments of rock.

Videos feature a curated song selection that includes music from classic rock, soul, grunge and hip hop and all points in between. Fans can learn about some of the key instruments of rock and participate in a brief lesson on how to play major riffs from curated Inductee songs.

