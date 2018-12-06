METALLICA - Helping Hands... Live & Acoustic At The Masonic Coloured Double Vinyl Available For Pre-Order; Complete Details Revealed

Metallica have launched the pre-order for Helping Hands... Live & Acoustic At The Masonic, the new live album recorded at the first All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction, which took place at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on November 3rd.

Pre-order this limited-edition, 140 gram coloured 2-LP with a download card in the Met Store here, at Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop, or pick it up at your local record store on February 1st.

All net proceeds from the purchase of this album will be donated directly to AWMH and used to support communities in need, primarily in the areas of workforce education and the fight against hunger.

Watch "Disposable Heroes" and "All Within My Hands" from the event, below.

Tracklisting:

Disc One / Side A

"Disposable Heroes"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"The Unforgiven"

Disc One / Side B

"Please Don’t Judas Me"

"Turn The Page"

Disc Two / Side C

"Bleeding Me"

"Veteran Of The Psychic Wars"

"Nothing Else Matters"

Disc Two / Side D

"All Within My Hands"

"Enter Sandman"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Hardwired"

