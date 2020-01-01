METALLICA Hit One Billion Streams On Spotify - "Thanks To The Most Dedicated Fans In The World..."

January 1, 2020, an hour ago

news metallica heavy metal

Metallica finished 2019 on a high note with some big news they revealed via Twitter. Check out the post below.


Metallica has compiled a list of their Top 25 live pro-shot videos of 2019 on YouTube. Check out the playlist here. A few entries from the list are available below.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



