METALLICA Holds #1 Spot For Third Consecutive Week On Pollstar Live75 Chart

Metallica continues its run at #1 on Pollstar’s Live75 chart for a third consecutive week based on a sold ticket average of 56,398 from concerts in Madrid, Barcelona and Milan, the same shows that earned the veteran metal band the top honor on the past two charts. The group has a firm hold on the top position since their WorldWired tour is the only one included in the tally that’s solely devoted to stadium-sized concerts.

Metallica performs next on June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.