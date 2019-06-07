METALLICA Holds #1 Spot On Pollstar Live75 Chart For Fourth Consecutive Week; Metallica App Upgraded

Metallica continues its run at #1 on Pollstar’s Live75 chart for a fourth consecutive week based on a sold ticket average of 55,116.

Pollstar’s LIve75 chart ranks worldwide active tours by the average tickets sold for reported shows taken place over the last 30 days. Active Tours with at least three reported shows are eligible to chart.

In other Metallica news, with the band about to head back out on the road, they're psyched to share with you the latest way to enjoy the tour, even if you can’t make it in person.

Download the new and improved free app now to access:

- Info about tour dates with links to tickets and VIP packages

- Live videos and photos along with setlists from every show on the WorldWired Tour

- The official Metallica Store, where you can shop directly in the app

Look for regular updates as the tour rolls through Europe and beyond. Already have the previous version of the app? Update your app in the App Store or the Google Play Store.

Metallica performs next on June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.