METALLICA - Indie-Retail Exclusive S&M2 Vinyl Unboxing Video Streaming

Metallica recently released S&M²: Metallica And San Francisco Symphony Together Again. Live. S&M 2 can be ordered in a number of formats. Get it here. Watch a special unboxing video of the indie retail exclusive "S&M2" vinyl set in a new episode of Epic Footnote Productions’ series, “What’s Spinning?”

Tracklisting:

"The Ecstasy Of Gold"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"The Memory Remains"

"Confusion"

"Moth Into Flame"

"The Outlaw Torn"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Halo On Fire"

Intro to Scythian Suite

"Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits"

Intro to The Iron Foundry

"The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

"The Unforgiven III"

"All Within My Hands"

"(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"No Leaf Clover" video:

"For Whom The Bell Tolls” video:

"Moth Into Flame" video:

"All Within My Hands" video:

"Nothing Else Matters" video: