METALLICA - Introduction / Chapter 1 Preview Of Unauthorized JAMES HETFIELD Biography Now Available

On April 11th, Lesser Gods will publish So Let It Be Written, the first and only unauthorized biography of Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Authored by Mark Eglinton, who is the co-writer of Official Truth, 101 Proof by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Confessions of a Heretic by Behemoth’s Adam Nergal Darski, this 224-page paperback book features a foreword by Testament vocalist Chuck Billy. A new book preview, including the Introduction and Chapter 1, is now available at CLRVYNT.

A synopsis of the book follows: A huge part of Metallica's transition from thrash metal pioneers into rock megastars is singer, guitarist, and co-songwriter James Hetfield. He overcame demons—including his parents' divorce, his mother's death and alcoholism—to become metal's biggest star. In the first biography of a living Metallica member, Mark Eglinton uses exclusive, firsthand interviews to construct the definitive account of Hetfield.

Check out another sample chapter from So Let It Be Written by clicking on the book cover at LesserGodsBooks.com.

Pre-order the book via the Amazon widget below.