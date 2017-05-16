METALLICA Issue Update On Apps, LiveMetallica.com, Tuning Room Videos, Limited Edition Tour Posters; “It’s A Busy Time In The World Of Metallica”

“The 2017 North American WorldWired Tour kicked off last week and has been an absolute blast!,” says Metallica. “It’s a busy, busy time in the world of Metallica… read on to stay up to date on everything you need to know.

“We’re so excited that the Metallica App, your WorldWired tour guide for 2017, is now available in both the App Store for your iOS device and Google Play for your Android device! Download the free app now and watch for regular updates and more features as the tour rolls on… we’re just getting started!

“In honor of the first proper tour of North America in quite some time, we’ve given LiveMetallica.com a small face-lift and even better yet, we now have the team that brought you Hardwired…To Self-Destruct mixing each and every show to give you maximum sound quality.

“Are you joining us at an upcoming show? Watch us get warmed up with a view into the Tuning Room for pre-show rehearsals just before we hit the stage. Keep an eye on the video screens throughout the day for a special URL that, come 8:10 PM (or so…), will stream our rehearsal right out to your device!

“Before you head out to the show, remember to visit the Metallica.com Tour Section to check out your event FAQ to find out what you can and can’t bring, what time you can start lining up, how to get there, and more.

“ATTENTION FOXBOROUGH: The CLEAR BAG Policy is in effect for the show at Gillette Stadium! Don't know what that is? Visit the Foxborough FAQ for answers!

“Coming soon: Limited Edition event posters from the first leg of the tour! They’ve been such a hit, we decided to keep them rolling. Bulk up your collection by being in the Met Store on Thursday, May 25th at 1 PM, PDT when posters from Baltimore, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Uniondale, and Foxborough will all go on sale!”