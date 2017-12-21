METALLICA - JAMES HETFIELD Spreads Holiday Cheer At Vail Fire, Police Departments

Metallica frontman James Hetfield recently visited the Vail, Colorado Fire and Police Departments where he shared the holiday spirit with firefighters and police officers, reports David Mitchell of Fox Denver 31.

Hetfield delivered Starbucks gift cards courtesy of the All Within My Hands Foundation. Hetfield lives in Vail, CO; it's his wife's hometown.

James visited @VailFire to spread some holiday cheer with #AWMH Starbucks gift cards! #GiveGood pic.twitter.com/VRtMExYw3J — All Within My Hands (@AWMHFoundation) December 21, 2017

Not to be left out... James also stopped by @VailPolice to #GiveGood with more #AWMH Starbucks gift cards! pic.twitter.com/1iBaMzoWCk — All Within My Hands (@AWMHFoundation) December 22, 2017

As Metallica celebrate the launch of the new website for their All Within My Hands Foundation , they've also announced that in the spirit of the holidays and their “Give Good” campaign, Starbucks and Spotify are donating $1 million to be divided between All Within My Hands Foundation, Chance the Rapper’s Social Works, and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. To commemorate the partnership, starting November 28th limited edition gift cards featuring each artist will be available at 8,000 Starbucks stores throughout the U.S. while supplies last.

Visit Starbucks.com to find your closest location and join Metallica in giving back during the holiday season. Not all stores will carry the gift card, so be sure to call ahead to find out if they are available at your local Starbucks.

In February of 2017, Metallica announced the formation of their All Within My Hands Foundation, dedicated to assisting and enriching the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends. "We’re excited to take the next step in giving back and have launched an all-new website, allwithinmyhands.org to let you know what we’ve been up to, keep you posted on new activities, and provide you with a place to read up on the causes we support and ways you can assist. Sign up for the e-mail list and we’ll shoot you a note when we have additional updates."

"We have always taken pride in giving back to the community and have played many benefit concerts and festivals including the Bridge School Benefit Concerts, Global Citizen, and most recently Band Together Bay Area, donated proceeds from ticket sales and album releases to various charitable organizations including Fondation de France’s Give For France and Gilda’s Club NYC, met with many Make-A-Wish participants and supported local food banks in the markets we’ve played in. We kicked things off this summer for AWMH with our inaugural campaign, a partnership with Crowdrise entering fans who donated through their site into drawings to win tickets, Meet & Greet, pre-show party or snake pit passes and other cool prizes at 22 stops throughout the North American tour. One lucky Grand Prize Winner traveled along with us on a private plane to our show in Atlanta!"

"All Within My Hands will be taking things to the next level with an even greater impact through a sustained and focused philanthropic commitment and hope to inspire others to join us in making the world a better place through local community support. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities... every penny from your donations will go directly to our charity partners."