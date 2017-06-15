METALLICA Joins The Funko POP! Rocks Family; Set Of Four Figures Available For Pre-Order
Metallica is joining the Funko family. This series of Pop! Rocks vinyl figures includes all four members of the band. These stylized POP! vinyl figures stand 3 ¾ inches and come in a window display box.
James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo as stylized POP! vinyl figures from Funko. Coming in August.
Pre-order the complete set at this location. Individual figures are also available.