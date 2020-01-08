METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, SLIPKNOT - New EMG Demo Videos Streaming

EMG introduces the Robert Trujillo "Rip Tide" Black Chrome Signature J Set. Robert has been an EMG user from his early days in Suicidal Tendencies and Infectious Grooves, continuing his EMG tradition in Metallica since 2003. This classic J set will be the first bass pickups EMG is introducing to their Metal Works Series.

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner returns to EMGtv to test drive some pickup sets before soundcheck in San Francisco. Some improvisation with the EMG 57TW/66TW pickup set. Hear the versatility of this active dual mode humbucker combo.

Slipknot's Jim Root took some time to talk about his new EMG Signature Pickup Set, the "Daemonum". Millions of records and thousands of shows all with his EMG loaded guitars. Jim is EMG's first Signature artist in their Retro Active line. This pickup set can be heard on the entirety of Slipknot's latest release, We Are Not Your Kind.