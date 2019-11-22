METALLICA – KIRK HAMMETT, ROBERT TRUJILLO Perform At Play It Loud Launch In Cleveland; Video

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo performed a medley of the band’s songs at the launch of Play It Loud: Instruments Of Rock & Roll at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland on Thursday, November 21.

Play It Loud: Instruments Of Rock & Roll celebrates the iconic musical instruments that gave rock and roll its signature sound. Co-organized with The Met, the exhibit offers a rare, in-depth look at the instruments that inspired the musicians and made possible the songs we know and love. Play It Loud: Instruments Of Rock & Roll is the largest single exhibit the Rock Hall has ever displayed and takes over four floors. Fans can expect spectacular new acquisitions and adaptations that make the show unique to its venue. Instruments showcased span from 1939 to today and many have never been displayed outside of their original concert performance settings.

From Bruce Springsteen's guitar to a flamboyant costume worn by Prince and psychedelic strings used by Jack Bruce of Cream, fans can examine personal items up close.

The exhibit was previously on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.