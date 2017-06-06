METALLICA – Kirk Hammett Says “It Would Be Nice” If The Next Album Takes Less Than 8 Years To Make

Metallica guitarist was interviewed by Donny Fandango of 105.7 The Point radio station in St. Louis, MO before the band’s show at Busch Stadium June 4th and talked about the possibility of the next Metallica album to take less than 8 years to complete.

Hammett said: "That would be nice. I don't believe we've done something like that since, I guess, around the Load, Reload, Garage Days Re-Revisited, S&M kind of period where there was just like a real concentrated period of output. It'd be nice to get to that, because we were still kind of actively touring behind an album, but we had these other things coming in too that kind of changed the tone of the tour that we were on and introduced other cool different songs and different factors. Like when the 'S&M' thing came out, we were, all of a sudden, playing with a symphony, which was quite a different thing. So if we could do something like that, it would be great, but this is a really big machine and sometimes it takes time to steer it this way or steer it that way in terms of pure inertia. It's an effort."

Metallica performed the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Moth Into Flame”, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO on June 4th. Professionally filmed video of the performance can be seen below:

St. Louis recap video:

