METALLICA – KIRK HAMMETT’s Horror Convention Coming To Royal Ontario Museum In 2019

Metallica guitarist’s Kirk Hammett will bring It’s Alive! Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Art From The Kirk Hammett Collection to the Royal Ontario Museum in 2019 reports The Toronto Star. The exhibit will run from July 13th, 2019 to January 5th, 2020.

The ROM says the display will include film posters, artwork, props and costumes from the heavy metal guitarist’s three-decade collection “that explore the connection between artistry, emotion and the dark sides of popular culture.”

The collection is organized by the Peabody Essex Museum of Salem, MA, where it was on display last year.

A 120-page hardcover catalog, pictured below, is currently available here.

One of the world’s premier collections of horror and sci-fi movie posters comes, not altogether surprisingly, from Kirk Hammett of Metallica, one of the most successful and beloved bands in rock history. Long before Hammett assumed the heavy metal mantle as Metallica’s lead guitarist, he was obsessed with the imaginative universe of horror. From the age of six, he gathered toys, ephemera, and memorabilia from his favorite films. This generously illustrated book highlights the finest examples from Hammett’s personal collection—an astonishing trove of horror and sci-fi film posters that span the history of the genre—along with intriguing essays by Daniel Finamore, Joseph LeDoux, and Steve Almond on the rise of horror culture and the rise it gives us.