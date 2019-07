METALLICA, KISS, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Land In Top 10 Of Pollstar's Top-Grossing 2019 Midyear Tours

Music industry trade magazine Pollstar has announced the top-earning tours of the 2019 Midyear reporting period, which runs from November 22, 2018 to May 22, 2019. Both the Worldwide and North American rankings - displaying only hard rock and heavy metal bands - can be seen below.

Pollstar 2019 Midyear Worldwide Tours:

4 - Metallica ($69.7 million)

7 - KISS ($58.1 million)

8 - Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($57.3 million)

48 - Roger Waters ($11.9 million)

51 - Disturbed ($11 million)

62 - Aerosmith ($9.2 million)

75 - Shinedown ($8.1 million)

100 - Def Leppard ($5.6 million)

Pollstar 2019 Midyear North American Tours:

5 - KISS ($58.1 million)

6 - Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($57.3 million)

12 - Metallica ($41.7 mllion)

35 - Disturbed ($10.6 million)

40 - Aerosmith ($9.2 million)

44 - Roger Waters ($8.6 million)

48 - Shinedown ($8.1 million)

74 - Nine Inch Nails ($4.8 million)

80 - Greta Van Fleet ($4.5 million)

81 - Five Finger Death Punch / Breaking Benjamin ($4.4 million)

96 - Bring Me The Horizon ($3.6 million)