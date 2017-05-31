METALLICA, KORN, ALTER BRIDGE, SEETHER And More - SiriusXM Goes To Rock On The Range 2017; Video Recap

The 11th annual Rock On The Range festival took place May 19th, 20th and 21st at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH. SiriusXM Octane conclude's their coverage of the 2017 edition of the festival with the video below:

Metallica performed the Ride The Lightning album classic, “For Whom The Bell Tolls”, during their performance at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock On The Range festival on May 21st. Pro-shot video can be seen below: