METALLICA, KORN, GODSMACK, And More Featured In SiriusXM Turbo's Virtual Festival Launching Friday

This summer, feel the hard-rock experience from anywhere as SiriusXM Turbo (Ch. 41) fires up high-energy festival performances during Turbo’s Virtual Festival.

Beginning Friday, July 31 at 12 PM ET, hit the road or park yourself at home and tune in to Turbo’s Virtual Festival for an unforgettable four-hour hard-rock event, hosted by Steve Covino and Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust.

Throughout the festival, you’ll hear epic performances by legendary 1990s and 2000s hard rockers, including Korn, Godsmack, Metallica, and more. The full special will also be available On Demand on the SiriusXM app after its debut.

See the broadcast schedule below, and start streaming Turbo now.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

Friday, July 31 at 12 PM and 6 PM

Saturday, August 1 at 12 AM, 9 AM, 3 PM and 8 PM

Sunday, August 2 at 2 AM, 7 AM, 1 PM and 7 PM

