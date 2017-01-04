METALLICA - L.A. Promo Tour Recap Video Streaming

In the new video below, filmed between December 12th and December 16th, 2016, Metallica crisscross Los Angeles appearing on radio, a few podcasts and playing gigs on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and at The Fonda Theatre.

The clip below, filmed on November 17th, 2016, features Metallica recording their first ever BBC radio session at the world famous BBC Maida Vale studios. Includes five tracks and interviews, as James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich speak with BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show host Daniel P Carter.

Tracks performed during the session were “Atlas, Rise!”, “Moth Into Flame”, “Harvester Of Sorrow”, “Hardwired”, and “Enter Sandman”.