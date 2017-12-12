METALLICA Land At #1 On Billboard's Year End Charts For "Top Rock Albums" And "Hard Rock Albums Artist"

Metalica top two charts in Billboard's 2017 year end wrap-up. The band are ranked #1 in the "Hard Rock Albums Artist" category, while their Hardwired... To Self Destruct release sits atop the "Top Rock Albums".

Rounding out the Top 10 in the "Hard Rock Albums Artist" category are Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Queen, Guns N' Roses, Nickelback, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Led Zeppelin, and Journey.

Also featured on the "Top Rock Albums" chart are Linkin Park, Journey, Guns N' Roses, Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, AC/DC, and many more.

Check out both charts via the links below:

