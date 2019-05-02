METALLICA Launch Summer Stadium Tour In Lisbon; Official Recap Video And Fan-Filmed Footage Streaming

Metallica, who launched their summer 2019 European stadium tour last night (May 1) in Lisbon, Portugal, have released the video below, along with the following message: "Lisbon! Thanks for joining us in kicking off the summer stadium tour at Estádio do Restelo!"

Metallica's setlist, as well as fan-filmed footage from the concert, can be found below.

Setlist:

"Hardwired"

"Disposable Heroes"

"Ride The Lightning"

"The God That Failed"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Frantic"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Lords Of Summer"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"