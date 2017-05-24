METALLICA - Limited Edition Concert Posters Are Back!

The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the first leg of Metallica’s North American WorldWired Tour go on sale this week.

The six posters featuring artwork by Dayne Henry (Baltimore and Philadelphia) and Ames Bros (East Rutherford, Uniondale, Foxborough, and Columbus) will be available this Thursday, May 25th at 1 PM, PDT. Each poster measures 18” x 24” and is numbered and signed by its respective artist.

Metallica have a limited number available, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1 PM, PDT on Thursday, May 25th to get yours while you can. Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.

WorldWired live dates:

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H