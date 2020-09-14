METALLICA - Limited Edition "Moth Into Flame" Poster From WolfSkullJack Available Thursday

Coming Thursday (September 17) at 1 PM, PDT. From the artist who created the official S&M2 posters for both shows in San Francisco comes the latest interpretation of “Moth Into Flame”.

This poster is limited to 500 prints, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store on Thursday, September 17 at 1 PM, PDT to get yours while you can. (Note: Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) per customer. Cannot be combined into an order with other products.)

Michelle Harvey, aka WolfSkullJack, travels this Earth with the trick of light and cover of shadows. She is most comfortable not being noticed by people, and whenever she’s asked about her divine motivations, Michelle will calmly explain that her DNA is at one with the serene soil of the forests and the animals who inhabit it.

Learn more about the artist behind the work in the latest So What! interview, here.