METALLICA - Limited Number Of Official Posters For All Four Scheduled Copenhagen Shows Available

Metallica have checked in with the following message for the fans:

"On our way out of Copenhagen we managed to scoop up a limited number of each official show poster (yes, that includes the February 5th show that was postponed) and bring them back just for you, our favorite collectors! Head over to the Met Store today – Thursday, February 22nd at 1:00 pm PST to get yours. Can’t decide which one you like best? We’re also offering a discounted bundle of all four! Mark your calendars…we expect these to go fast!

* The Fine Print: Limit one of each design per customer.

** For those of you residing overseas, all four posters are also available in our European Store."

Metallica have uploaded a time lapse video of the load-in for their shows at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The band performed three dates at the venue, February 3rd, 7th and 9th.

Metallica's first of four shows in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Royal Arena, on February 3rd, did not go as planned due to frontman James Hetfield falling ill. The band ended up playing an abbreviated set, dropping two songs, although Hetfield could have cut the set shorter due to his condition. The band postponed their February 5th until September in order to give Hetfield time to recover. On February 7th he was back in fighting form; fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows: