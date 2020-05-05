METALLICA Live At House Of Vans 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

The latest in Metallica's #MetallicaMondays series revisits the band's November 18, 2016 launch show for the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album, at House Of Vans in London, England. Watch the full set below.

Setlist:

"Breadfan"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Battery"

"Sad But True"

"Fade To Black"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Moth Into Flame"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore:

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Hardwired"

"Seek & Destroy"