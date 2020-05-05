METALLICA Live At House Of Vans 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
The latest in Metallica's #MetallicaMondays series revisits the band's November 18, 2016 launch show for the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album, at House Of Vans in London, England. Watch the full set below.
Setlist:
"Breadfan"
"The Four Horsemen"
"Battery"
"Sad But True"
"Fade To Black"
"Atlas, Rise!"
"Harvester Of Sorrow"
"Moth Into Flame"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Enter Sandman"
Encore:
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"Hardwired"
"Seek & Destroy"