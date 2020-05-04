METALLICA Live At House Of Vans 2016 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays
May 4, 2020, 2 hours ago
Metallica have checked in with the following update:
"Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live At House of Vans - November 18, 2016 for free! Relive the hot, sweaty club show that launched Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, live from London.
"Streaming starts at 5 PM, PDT / 8 PM, EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to receive a notification when the show is about to begin."