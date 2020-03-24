METALLICA Live At Ireland's Slane Castle (Full Concert Streaming); One Week Left To Join Metallica Vinyl Club

Last night, Monday, March 23, Metallica launched their new concert series, #MetallicaMondays, streaming their entire concert from Ireland's Slane Castle from June 8, 2019. You can now watch the full show below.

"While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music," said Metallica. "So how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we’re in this together, and staying connected is how we’ll get through it. With that in mind, we’re bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

On #MetallicaMondays, the band will stream the complete video of a live show for you on their YouTube channel and on Facebook.

In other news, Metallica have issued the following message in regards to the Metallica Vinyl Club:

"We are blown away by how many of you have already signed up for the very first year of our Vinyl Club! We’re wrapping up the enrolment period, so if you haven’t joined yet… sign up before March 31st.

"In addition to the four 7” vinyl records featuring rare cuts from the vault, we’re ramping up to offer exclusive merch for Vinyl Club members only including a t-shirt, a hat, and a turntable slipmat.

"We’re so excited to share this new project - and our passion for some old school vinyl - with you!"

Join the club here.