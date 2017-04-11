METALLICA Live At Lollapalooza Argentina; Pro-Shot Footage “One” Performance Streaming; Tuning Room Video Available

Metallica performed at Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 31st. Pro-shot video of the band’s performance of “One” can be seen below, while footage from the Buenos Aires tuning room can be found at this location.

On March 5th at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, Metallica performed "Dream No More" from Hardwired... To Self-Destruct live for the very first time; professionally filmed video of the debut can be seen below.

That same night, Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage for a performance of The Stooges classic, “T.V. Eye”. Pro-shot video of the performance is available for streaming below; Iggy Pop opened for Metallica at all three of their shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol venue.

Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.