METALLICA - Live At Outside Lands, San Francisco 2017 Streaming; Pro-Shot Video

Continuing their #MetallicaMondays YouTube / Facebook series, Metallica streamed the band's August 12th, 2017 show at the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA on April 13th. It features an intro by drummer Lars Ulrich.

Metallica: "Happy 150th Birthday to Golden Gate Park! We’ve had some incredible experiences in the park over the years including two appearances at the Outside Lands festival in 2012 and 2015."

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Motorbreath"

"Sad but True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"