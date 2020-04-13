METALLICA Live At Outside Lands, San Francisco 2017 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Tune in tonight (Monday, April 13th) on YouTube or Facebook to catch Live at Outside Lands - August 12, 2017 for free! You may have caught a tease of the show last weekend when three songs streamed during GoldenGatePark150.com’s virtual classic concert series, conducted in celebration of our beloved hometown landmark. Tonight we’ll be streaming our complete set from 2017’s festival in the park! Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week!"

Tune in here.

Metallica streamed the band's July 22, 2009 show at Forum København in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday, April 6th. It features an intro by drummer Lars Ulrich. Check out the fan-cam / pro-edited video of the entire show below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"That Was Just Your Life"

"The End of the Line"

"Creeping Death"

"Holier Than Thou"

"One"

"Broken, Beat & Scarred"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Sad But True"

"The Unforgiven"

"The Judas Kiss"

- Guitar Doodle -

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Master of Puppets"

"Damage, Inc."

- Guitar Doodle #2

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"Stone Cold Crazy"

"Trapped Under Ice"

"Seek & Destroy"