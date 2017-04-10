METALLICA - Live Debut Of "Dream No More"; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

On March 5th at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, Metallica performed "Dream No More" from Hardwired... To Self-Destruct live for the very first time; professionally filmed video of the debut can be enjoyed below.

That same night, Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage for a performance of The Stooges classic, “T.V. Eye”. Pro-shot video of the performance can be found below; Iggy Pop opened for Metallica at all three of their shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol venue.

Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.