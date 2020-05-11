METALLICA Live In Austria 2012: Black Album 20th Anniversary Show Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Tune in tonight (May 11th) on YouTube or Facebook to watch Live in Austria - June 10, 2012 for free! For the 20th anniversary celebration of The Black Album, we played the complete album from back to front including all the rarely performed deep cuts like 'My Friend Of Misery', 'Don’t Tread On Me', and 'The Struggle Within'.

Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to receive a notification when the show is about to begin."