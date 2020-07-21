METALLICA Live In Berlin 2006 Featuring Master Of Puppets Performed In Its Entirety Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 20th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany on June 6, 2006 featuring the Master Of Puppets album performed in its entirety

The setlist was as follows:

"Motorbreath"

"Fuel "

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The New Song" ("Death Is Not The End" live debut)

- Kirk Solo 1 -

"The Unforgiven"

"Battery"

"Master of Puppets"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

- Kirk Solo 2 -

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Disposable Heroes"

"Leper Messiah"

- Rob solo

"Orion"

"Damage, Inc."

Encore 1

"Sad But True

"Nothing Else Matters

"One

"Enter Sandman

Encore 2

"Commando" (featuring Avenged Sevenfold on background vocals)

"Seek And Destroy"